Golden Knights bring back Original Misfit in free agency

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates with the puck as Flyers center Max Willman (71) skates to defend during the first period of a NHL hockey game on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights re-signed right wing Reilly Smith to a three-year, $15 million contract as part of a long list of transactions the first day of NHL free agency Wednesday.

Smith, 31, was an unrestricted free agent, but Daily Faceoff reported June 23 he had a “verbal agreement” to return. The Knights’ trade with Carolina sending out left wing Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan helped clear enough cap space to make the deal official.

The team also re-signed center Brett Howden to a one-year deal with an average annual value of $1.5 million and brought back right wing Jonas Rondbjerg on a three-year deal with a $766,667 average annual value, among other moves.

Smith, an Original Misfit and longtime alternate captain, said Monday he wanted to come back while promoting his annual “Battle for Vegas” charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

“Hopefully we get something done in the next few days,” Smith said.

Smith has been part of the Knights since the beginning, joining the organization in an expansion-draft trade with Florida. He is one of six original members still with the team along with center William Karlsson, left wings Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier and defensemen Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb.

Smith has been a fixture in the team’s top six all five seasons — almost always on a line with Karlsson and Marchessault — as a two-way forward who plays in all situations. He has 98 goals and 132 assists in 321 games with the Knights. His 16 short-handed points with the team are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL the past five seasons.

Karlsson and Marchessault advocated for his return after the Knights were done playing.

“He’s a huge part of our group,” Marchessault said May 3. “He’s not just a great hockey player. He’s just a great guy to have around. We’ve been lucky to have him here. He’s been one of our most consistent (players) since Day One.”

Howden, 24, was not given a qualifying offer by the Knights on Monday and became an unrestricted free agent. The sides still found a way to agree on a new deal.

Howden had nine goals and 11 assists in 20 games last season, his first with the Knights after being traded from the New York Rangers for a fourth-round pick. His production was impressive given he played only 10:39 per game primarily on the fourth line.

Howden’s 2.18 points per 60 minutes at five-on-five trailed only top-six forwards Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith on the Knights.

Howden’s season ended March 24 against Nashville after a scary crash along the boards. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said May 3 that Howden wouldn’t have been ready for the playoffs if the Knights made it, but his injury was “very manageable.”

Rondbjerg, 23, played 30 games for the Knights as a rookie and scored six points. He probably will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

The Knights also signed forwards Sheldon Rempal and Byron Froese ($762,500 average annual values) and goaltender Michael Hutchinson ($750,000) for depth.

