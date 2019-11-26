Golden Knights call up goalie Garret Sparks on ‘emergency basis’

The Golden Knights called up goaltender Garret Sparks from the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday, meaning either Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban might not be available for Wednesday’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks (40) plays against the Colorado Avalanche during an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights called up goaltender Garret Sparks from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on “an emergency basis” Tuesday.

The Knights did not specify what the “emergency” was. According to the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, emergency call-ups are allowed when circumstances leave a team with less than two goalies, six defensemen or 12 forwards.

Sparks’ call-up means either goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban might not be available for Wednesday’s game at the Nashville Predators.

