Golden Knights call up Kaedan Korczak to taxi squad

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak, the team's second-round draft pick in 2019, had been skating with the Silver Knights while waiting to see if his junior season will begin.

The Golden Knights called up defenseman Kaedan Korczak to their taxi squad Wednesday.

Korczak, the team’s second-round pick in 2019, had been skating with the Silver Knights while waiting to see if his junior season will begin. The 6-foot-3-inch, right-shot blue liner skated on Henderson’s first pair for its second preseason game Saturday.

Korczak had 49 points in 60 games last season with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets and was part of Canada’s silver-medal winning World Junior team this winter.

The Knights had an opening on their taxi squad after Nick Holden was called up with Brayden McNabb on long-term injured reserve. The team was scheduled to practice Wednesday for the first time since its 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26.

The Knights played the game without their NHL coaches after one tested positive for COVID-19. Their next three games were postponed, and defenseman Alex Peitrangelo, one taxi squad player and three coaches were placed into the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

