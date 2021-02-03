71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights call up Kaedan Korczak to taxi squad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 12:14 pm
 
This Jan. 19, 2021, file photo shows Silver Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) during a team practice ...
This Jan. 19, 2021, file photo shows Silver Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights called up defenseman Kaedan Korczak to their taxi squad Wednesday.

Korczak, the team’s second-round pick in 2019, had been skating with the Silver Knights while waiting to see if his junior season will begin. The 6-foot-3-inch, right-shot blue liner skated on Henderson’s first pair for its second preseason game Saturday.

Korczak had 49 points in 60 games last season with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets and was part of Canada’s silver-medal winning World Junior team this winter.

The Knights had an opening on their taxi squad after Nick Holden was called up with Brayden McNabb on long-term injured reserve. The team was scheduled to practice Wednesday for the first time since its 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26.

The Knights played the game without their NHL coaches after one tested positive for COVID-19. Their next three games were postponed, and defenseman Alex Peitrangelo, one taxi squad player and three coaches were placed into the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
3
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
4
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
5
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST