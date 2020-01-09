Golden Knights campaign for Max Pacioretty’s All-Star candidacy

Max Pacioretty isn’t much of a campaigner, but his Golden Knights teammates were happy to do so for him as he awaits word on whether he’ll get voted into the All-Star Game.

The Golden Knights left wing has done little to promote his candidacy for the final spot on the Pacific Division All-Star team, which goes to the winner of the “Last Men In” fan voting. So Thursday, one day before the voting is set to end at 8:59 p.m. PT, his teammates were happy to do it for him.

“He’s hotter than burnt toast right now, as Brayden McNabb would say,” said defenseman Nate Schmidt, perhaps inadvertently giving Pacioretty a campaign slogan. “He’s been the reason why we’ve been winning a lot of games. He’s been a big catalyst for us. Vote Max Pacioretty, last man in.”

Pacioretty, 31, has never been to an All-Star Game. But he’s certainly deserving of a spot at the January 25 event in St. Louis.

He led the Knights in goals and points entering Thursday with 19 and 44, respectively. He’s tied for 17th in the NHL in scoring. He ranks ninth among all forwards who have played at least 100 minutes at 5-on-5 in shot attempts percentage (57.32) and is seventh in scoring chance percentage (58.53).

“He’s one of the best players in our division,” right wing Ryan Reaves said. “I think he’s had an unbelievable career. I think it’s about time he gets put there.”

Pacioretty getting voted in would also give the Knights, who entered Thursday tied for the Pacific Division lead, a player in the All-Star Game. Coach Gerard Gallant is going, but goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury pulled out of the event Jan. 3.

“(Pacioretty has) been unbelievable all year long,” right wing Alex Tuch said. “He deserves to be there. I think 100 percent he should be that last man in.”

Chicago tweak helps Roy adapt

Rookie center Nicolas Roy has played five games with the Knights since the team started playing zone defense in their own zone, but he said the transition has been easy.

He said the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, started doing the same thing when the switch happened Nov. 27.

“We adjusted there, so it was just easy for me when I came here,” Roy said. “It takes maybe two or three games to be good at it, but I feel like it’s really helping the team. It’s a good change.”

Marchessault sits again

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault missed his fourth straight game Thursday with a lower-body injury. He has yet to play in 2020.

He finished 2019 strong, with nine points (six goals, three assists) in his last nine games.

