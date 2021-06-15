Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 1 recap

Here’s what happened in Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Players get into a scuffle, including Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) unsuccessfully attempts a shot on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A scoring attempt by Montreal Canadiens' Eric Staal (21) gets stopped by Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks an attempt from Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights’ Mattias Janmark, right, celebrates his goal alongside defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate after a goal by Mattias Janmark, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Series recap

Knights lead 1-0

■ Game 1 — Knights 4, Canadiens 1

■ Game 2 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

■ Game 3 — 5 p.m. Friday, Bell Centre, USA

■ Game 4 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Bell Centre, NBCSN

■ Game 5 — 6 p.m. June 22, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

■ Game 6 — 5 p.m. June 24, Bell Centre, USA*

■ Game 7 — 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

* If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Right wing Reilly Smith — He recorded his second two-point night of the playoffs with two assists. He made a great pass to set up defenseman Nick Holden for the Knights’ fourth goal.

2. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury — He was busy early and late. He made 12 saves in the first period to keep Montreal off the board and stopped 12 shots in the third.

1. Defenseman Shea Theodore — He scored his first goal of the postseason in the first period and set up the Knights’ second goal in the second. It was his fourth two-point game of the playoffs.

Key play

Theodore’s goal.

The Knights didn’t start well, and the Canadiens had a ton of early chances. But a faceoff win by center Chandler Stephenson after a Montreal icing set up Theodore for a slap shot that got by goaltender Carey Price.

The goal ended the Canadiens’ streak of 447:08 without trailing, the second-longest in NHL playoff history. It also allowed the Knights to take a “deep breath” and find their game, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Key stat

Six — The number of points Knights defensemen scored.

Five of the team’s blue liners had at least a point, and three scored a goal. The Knights became the first team in the playoffs to have three defensemen score in a game.

The one defenseman who didn’t get a point, Alex Pietrangelo, had a team-high seven shots on goal in 25:26. No one else on the Knights had more than three.

Knights quotable

“After we got through the first period, I liked everything about our game.” — DeBoer

Habs quotable

“I thought we came out firing in the first period and then we kind of just sat back and let them come at us. But we were excited to play in front of a sold-out barn again. We’ll be better next game for sure.” — Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson

