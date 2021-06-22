Golden Knights-Canadiens Game 6 watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 6 of their NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Golden Knights will host a watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark for Game 6 of their Stanley Cup semifinals series against the Montreal Canadiens.

The game begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the party starts at 4.

Admission is $5 plus fees, with proceeds going to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Children 2 and younger get in for free.

All seating is general admission, and fans will be allowed to sit on the field provided they bring towels, blankets or pillows. No chairs will be allowed.

Some concessions will be open.

Tickets can be purchased at this site or at the stadium box office.

