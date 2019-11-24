48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights can’t contain McDavid, Draisaitl in loss to Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2019 - 9:37 pm
 

Edmonton’s high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for five points, and the Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the first-place Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

McDavid finished with two goals, and Draisaitl added three assists to take over the NHL scoring lead from his teammate with 47 points in 25 games. McDavid is second with 46 points.

Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore scored for the Knights, who lost their second straight and begin a two-game road trip Monday at Dallas.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his fourth straight start and had 27 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST