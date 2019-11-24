Golden Knights can’t contain McDavid, Draisaitl in loss to Oilers

Edmonton’s high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for five points, and the Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Alex Chiasson vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) checks Edmonton Oilers left wing Joakim Nygard against the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) vies for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) shoots again Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) reacts after a shot on goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Edmonton’s high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for five points, and the Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the first-place Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

McDavid finished with two goals, and Draisaitl added three assists to take over the NHL scoring lead from his teammate with 47 points in 25 games. McDavid is second with 46 points.

Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore scored for the Knights, who lost their second straight and begin a two-game road trip Monday at Dallas.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his fourth straight start and had 27 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

