Golden Knights can’t contain McDavid, Draisaitl in loss to Oilers
Edmonton’s high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for five points, and the Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the first-place Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
McDavid finished with two goals, and Draisaitl added three assists to take over the NHL scoring lead from his teammate with 47 points in 25 games. McDavid is second with 46 points.
Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore scored for the Knights, who lost their second straight and begin a two-game road trip Monday at Dallas.
Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his fourth straight start and had 27 saves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
