Golden Knights can’t hold lead in 3rd period, lose to Avalanche
The Golden Knights allowed goals 26 seconds apart in the third period Saturday and lost to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in front of an announced crowd of 18,333 at T-Mobile Arena.
Nathan MacKinnon blasted in the go-ahead goal at the end of an odd-man rush at 6:06 of the third. It was his first shot on goal of the game.
J.T. Compher tied the score at 2 moments before when he deflected Jack Johnson’s drive from the point.
The Knights, coming off an embarrassing loss at Arizona on Friday in the first of back-to-back games, have lost five of their past six games and fell further behind Calgary and Los Angeles in the Pacific Division standings.
Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault had goals in the first period for the Knights, who played without wingers Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark.
Andre Burakovsky converted in the first period for the Avalanche seconds after a penalty to Keegan Kolesar expired.
