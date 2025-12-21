Golden Knights can’t overcome slow start, fall to Flames
The Golden Knights fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday night.
The Knights (16-7-10) had their eight-game point streak end. They played their second straight game without center Jack Eichel (illness, lower body) and defenseman Shea Theodore (upper body).
Neither traveled with the team, meaning they’ll also miss Sunday’s back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers.
Goaltender Akira Schmid tied a season-high with five goals allowed. It’s only the second time Schmid has given up that many goals as the Knights’ starter.
Kaedan Korczak and Reilly Smith scored for the Knights, who trailed 5-2 entering the third period.
Captain Mark Stone added a power-play goal with less than four minutes remaining to cut it to a two-goal game. Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau scored into an empty net for the final score.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights at Oilers
When: 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KFLG (94.7 FM/1340 AM)
Line: Oilers -135; total 6