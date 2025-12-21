Golden Knights can’t overcome slow start, fall to Flames

The Golden Knights fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, blocks the net against Calgary Flames' Connor Zary (47) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud, front left, and goalie Akira Schmid, right, look away as Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, back right, celebrates after scoring during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt, centre, is checked by Calgary Flames' Joel Hanley, left, and Adam Klapka during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.(eff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman, left, tries to score against Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley, right, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon, left, checks Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart, left, chats with Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf while he stretches during warm-up before an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart stretches during warm-up before playing the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, left, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday night.

The Knights (16-7-10) had their eight-game point streak end. They played their second straight game without center Jack Eichel (illness, lower body) and defenseman Shea Theodore (upper body).

Neither traveled with the team, meaning they’ll also miss Sunday’s back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers.

Goaltender Akira Schmid tied a season-high with five goals allowed. It’s only the second time Schmid has given up that many goals as the Knights’ starter.

Kaedan Korczak and Reilly Smith scored for the Knights, who trailed 5-2 entering the third period.

Captain Mark Stone added a power-play goal with less than four minutes remaining to cut it to a two-goal game. Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau scored into an empty net for the final score.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Oilers

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG (94.7 FM/1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -135; total 6