Golden Knights can’t rally from 3-goal hole, lose to Penguins
Pittsburgh scored on three of its first nine shots against Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Golden Knights lost 4-3 to the Penguins on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Reilly Smith scored with 7:15 remaining, and the Knights had a late power play but were unable to rally from a three-goal deficit.
Max Pacioretty notched his team-leading 19th goal, and Paul Stastny also scored for the Knights. Fleury finished with 11 saves against his former club.
The Knights saw their four-game winning streak end and fell into a tie with Arizona for first place in the Pacific Division.
Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Kris Letang added two assists for Pittsburgh.
Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist put the Penguins ahead 2-0 after the first period, and Brandon Tanev added a goal at 2:15 of the third that stood up as the game-winner.
