Golden Knights can’t rally from 3-goal hole, lose to Penguins

Pittsburgh scored on three of its first nine shots against Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Golden Knights lost 4-3 to the Penguins on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) shoots against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) dives on the puck in traffic with the Vegas Golden Knights pressing hard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) defends the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/LE Baskow)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Reilly Smith scored with 7:15 remaining, and the Knights had a late power play but were unable to rally from a three-goal deficit.

Max Pacioretty notched his team-leading 19th goal, and Paul Stastny also scored for the Knights. Fleury finished with 11 saves against his former club.

The Knights saw their four-game winning streak end and fell into a tie with Arizona for first place in the Pacific Division.

Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Kris Letang added two assists for Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist put the Penguins ahead 2-0 after the first period, and Brandon Tanev added a goal at 2:15 of the third that stood up as the game-winner.

