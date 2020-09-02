Golden Knights can’t solve Canucks’ Thatcher Demko in Game 5 loss

Vancouver backup goaltender Thatcher Demko made 43 saves in his first career postseason start, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Canucks on Tuesday in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Knights lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, which continues Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Elias Pettersson scored the go-ahead goal 3:19 into the third period for the Canucks, who avoided elimination.

Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead 1-0 in the second period, but they were unable to hold the lead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

