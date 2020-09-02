86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights can’t solve Canucks’ Thatcher Demko in Game 5 loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 9:20 pm
 

Vancouver backup goaltender Thatcher Demko made 43 saves in his first career postseason start, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Canucks on Tuesday in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Knights lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, which continues Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Elias Pettersson scored the go-ahead goal 3:19 into the third period for the Canucks, who avoided elimination.

Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead 1-0 in the second period, but they were unable to hold the lead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOON: The train wreck
CARTOON: The train wreck
2
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
3
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
4
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
5
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights players, from left to right, Nate Schmidt, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsso ...
Knights golden for bettors in NHL postseason
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are 10-2 in the bubble and have a 7-5 over-under record. Bettors who wagered to win $100 on Vegas on the money line in every game would be up $580.