Golden Knights can’t solve Canucks’ Thatcher Demko in Game 5 loss
Vancouver backup goaltender Thatcher Demko made 43 saves in his first career postseason start, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Canucks on Tuesday in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The Knights lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, which continues Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Elias Pettersson scored the go-ahead goal 3:19 into the third period for the Canucks, who avoided elimination.
Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead 1-0 in the second period, but they were unable to hold the lead.
