Golden Knights can’t solve Corey Crawford, Blackhawks in Game 4

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford outdueled Robin Lehner, and the Golden Knights fell 3-1 to the Blackhawks on Sunday in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Vegas Golden Knights' Patrick Brown (38) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Olli Maatta (6) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore (36) and Duncan Keith (2) celebrate a goal during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks' goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel (38) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate a goal during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Chicago Blackhawks in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored against as Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) watches the puck go in and Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) defends during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) who saves the puck with his helmet during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) is checked by Chicago Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula (91) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Olli Maatta (6) defends during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter (22) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Crawford finished with 46 saves to help Chicago stave off elimination.

Lehner started for the Knights in the second game of the back-to-back, but allowed goals to Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore in the first period.

Shea Theodore cut the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-1 at 13:58 of the first period with his team-leading fourth goal of the postseason.

Forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each missed their second consecutive game for the Knights.

