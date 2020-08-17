Golden Knights can’t solve Corey Crawford, Blackhawks in Game 4
Chicago goalie Corey Crawford outdueled Robin Lehner, and the Golden Knights fell 3-1 to the Blackhawks on Sunday in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Crawford finished with 46 saves to help Chicago stave off elimination.
Lehner started for the Knights in the second game of the back-to-back, but allowed goals to Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore in the first period.
Shea Theodore cut the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-1 at 13:58 of the first period with his team-leading fourth goal of the postseason.
Forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each missed their second consecutive game for the Knights.
