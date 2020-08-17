110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights can’t solve Corey Crawford, Blackhawks in Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2020 - 6:13 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2020 - 6:19 pm

Chicago’s Corey Crawford won a goaltending duel with Robin Lehner, and the Golden Knights fell 3-1 to the Blackhawks on Sunday in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Crawford finished with 46 saves to help Chicago stave off elimination.

Lehner started for the Knights in the second game of the back-to-back, but allowed goals to Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore in the first period.

Shea Theodore cut the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-1 at 13:58 of the first period with his team-leading fourth goal of the postseason.

Forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each missed their second consecutive game for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
3
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
4
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
5
‘Le Reve’ shutdown: ‘Nobody saw this coming’
‘Le Reve’ shutdown: ‘Nobody saw this coming’
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST