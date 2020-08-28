Golden Knights-Canucks revised series schedule announced

The NHL announced the revised schedule for the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) gets his glove taken by Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will resume their Western Conference semifinal series against the Vancouver Canucks at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time Saturday, the NHL announced.

Game 3 will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

The teams were scheduled to play Game 3 on Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, but NHL players chose not to participate to protest racial inequity and police brutality.

Revised schedule:

Game 3 — 6:45 p.m., Saturday (NBCSN)

Game 4 — 7:30 p.m., Sunday (NBCSN)

Game 5 — 6:45 p.m., Tuesday (NBCSN)

Game 6 — TBD, Thursday*

Game 7 — TBD, Sept. 4*

*if necessary

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.