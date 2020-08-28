82°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights-Canucks revised series schedule announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 7:19 am
 
Updated August 28, 2020 - 7:46 am

The Golden Knights will resume their Western Conference semifinal series against the Vancouver Canucks at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time Saturday, the NHL announced.

Game 3 will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

The teams were scheduled to play Game 3 on Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, but NHL players chose not to participate to protest racial inequity and police brutality.

Revised schedule:

Game 3 — 6:45 p.m., Saturday (NBCSN)

Game 4 — 7:30 p.m., Sunday (NBCSN)

Game 5 — 6:45 p.m., Tuesday (NBCSN)

Game 6 — TBD, Thursday*

Game 7 — TBD, Sept. 4*

*if necessary

