Golden Knights capitalize on fortunate bounces, beat Sharks in OT

Reilly Smith scored 1:24 into overtime, and the Golden Knights beat the Sharks on Thursday at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Golden Knights felt like they gave away a point in their season opener on Wednesday.

What goes around comes around apparently.

Reilly Smith scored 1:24 into overtime, and the Golden Knights took advantage of two lucky bounces to beat the Sharks 4-3 Thursday night at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Knights were fortunate to get the game to overtime, as Jack Eichel scored the tying goal with 1:34 remaining in regulation. Eichel flipped the puck into the offensive zone from the red line, and the puck took a funny bounce past Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

The goal came not long after Sharks left winger William Eklund missed two chances at an empty net that would have sealed the victory for San Jose.

In the overtime, Nedeljkovic raced out of his crease to play a loose puck near his own blue line, but Smith was able to get a piece of the clearing attempt. The puck bounced to defenseman Shea Theodore and he tapped it ahead for Smith, who had an empty net and no defenders within 10 feet.

The Knights trailed on three occasions and never led until overtime. Sharks center Philipp Kurashev deflected a shot by defenseman Dmitry Orlov past Knights goaltender Akira Schmid 2:59 into the third period to put San Jose ahead 3-2.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his fourth goal in two games, and Brett Howden also scored for the Knights (1-0-1). Schmid started the second of back-to-back games and finished with 20 saves. His best came with eight minutes remaining in the third period against Kurashev to keep it a one-goal game.

Jeff Skinner and Alexander Wennberg had the Sharks’ other goals.

The Knights were without defenseman Noah Hanifin, who was listed as day to day. Ben Hutton took Hanifin’s spot in the lineup and paired with Zach Whitecloud.

Eichel, who signed an eight-year, $108 million contract before Wednesday’s opener, finished with a goal and an assist and has six points in two games to open the season.

“There’s definitely some piece of mind that comes with getting something done,” Eichel said Wednesday. “I said all along I wanted to be here playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, so really happy to get it done and continue my career here in Vegas. It’s been an incredible place for me and my family. Just very thankful and grateful. It was obviously nice to get that out of the way. Tons of thanks to the organization and my teammates and everyone that’s been there with me along this journey.”

The Knights fell behind during an entertaining first period that started with old friend Ryan Reaves trying to get under his former team’s skin during a scrum 15 seconds into the game.

A centering pass by Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea went off defenseman Zach Whitecloud’s skate and the puck bounced toward the front of the Knights’ net. Skinner was there to bat it out of the air for a 1-0 San Jose lead at 5:31 for his 700th career NHL point.

It didn’t take long for the Knights to answer as Howden picked up the puck near the blue line, beat San Jose forward Barclay Goodrow wide and then drove to the net. When the seas parted, Howden tucked the puck around Nedeljkovic at 8:07 to tie the score at 1.

The teams traded goals again in the second period. San Jose went ahead 2-1 at 6:59 when Wennberg jammed in a loose puck during a five-on-three power play with William Karlsson and Mitch Marner in the penalty box.

The Knights answered with a power-play goal of their own. Dorofeyev one-timed a feed from Mark Stone to tie the game at 2 with 5:38 left in the period. The play was nearly identical to the two power-play goals Dorofeyev scored in Wednesday’s 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings, with Stone stationed along the goal line and Dorofeyev operating below the right faceoff dot.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.