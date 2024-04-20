83°F
Golden Knights captain cleared for contact before playoffs

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone walks onto the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game a ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone walks onto the ice for warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2024 - 11:30 am
 
Updated April 20, 2024 - 11:39 am

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been cleared for full contact ahead of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Saturday.

Stone was diagnosed with a Grade 3 lacerated spleen after a hit against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 20.

McCrimmon said March 8 there was uncertainty if Stone would be ready for the beginning of the playoffs. The Knights begin their Stanley Cup championship defense Monday in Dallas.

Stone returned to practice in a noncontact role April 10.

This will be the second consecutive season Stone will be ready for the playoffs after missing the second half of the season. He had his second back surgery in less than a year in January 2023 and returned before Game 1 of the first round against the Winnipeg Jets.

Stone had 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 53 games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

