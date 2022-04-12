Golden Knights captain could play against Canucks
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who hasn’t played since Feb. 8, is a game-time decision Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks, coach Pete DeBoer said.
Stone hasn’t played since Feb. 8 because of a back injury but practiced with the team Monday. He has eight goals and 20 assists in 28 games.
The Knights must clear salary cap space to activate Stone and his $9.5 million cap hit from long-term injured reserve.
