Golden Knights captain could play against Canucks

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who hasn’t played since Feb. 8, is a game-time decision Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Stone hasn’t played since Feb. 8 because of a back injury but practiced with the team Monday. He has eight goals and 20 assists in 28 games.

The Knights must clear salary cap space to activate Stone and his $9.5 million cap hit from long-term injured reserve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

