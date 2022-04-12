55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights captain could play against Canucks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 11:48 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is a game-time decision Tuesday against Vancouver, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Stone hasn’t played since Feb. 8 because of a back injury but practiced with the team Monday. He has eight goals and 20 assists in 28 games.

The Knights must clear salary cap space to activate Stone and his $9.5 million cap hit from long-term injured reserve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
2
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
3
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
7 arrested in child luring sting in Las Vegas Valley
7 arrested in child luring sting in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST