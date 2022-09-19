86°F
Golden Knights captain likely to practice first day of camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 11:41 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone talks about the 2021-22 season during a news confe ...
Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone talks about the 2021-22 season during a news conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he anticipates captain Mark Stone will be on the ice with the team for the first practice of training camp Thursday.

Cassidy, speaking Monday at the Knights’ annual charity golf tournament at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, said Stone’s exact status is still to be determined. He may wear a non-contact jersey or be limited to participating in one session a day early in camp.

Stone underwent back surgery in May to fix an injury that caused him to miss 45 games last season.

“That’ll be dependent on the medical team and Mark, how he’s feeling,” Cassidy said. “Right now he feels great. But they may put a little bit of a governor on him, so to speak.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

