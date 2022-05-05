Golden Knights captain looking at options to treat injury

The Golden Knights were without captain Mark Stone for much of the season. He hopes a longer offseason will give him time to heal.

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone talks about the 2021-22 season during a news conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mark Stone the Golden Knights got at the end of the year wasn’t the same as the one they had before then.

He said he “felt OK” after returning April 12 from a back injury that limited him to 37 games, but his production dipped. He wasn’t as much of the two-way force that led to his first All-Star Game appearance in February.

Stone’s offseason, while longer than he hoped, will give him plenty of time to get right physically before next season begins. The Knights’ captain is evaluating options and hasn’t ruled out getting surgery.

He said he believes he will find a solution that keeps him productive through the remaining five years of his contract and beyond.

“I’ve talked to a few players around the league that have gone through similar situations as me,” Stone said. “Some that are still playing at 37, 38 years old and were sitting on their couch at 30 thinking they were going to retire. I’m confident. Now it’s just on me to find the right advice, find the right plan and get healed so this doesn’t happen again.”

Stone battled the back injury throughout the season.

He left the team’s second game Oct. 14 against the Los Angeles Kings and was out a month. He missed another seven games in December and January. He was still playing well enough to take part in All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena and participate in a special skills competition at the Bellagio fountains.

It was the last time he was at his home rink for a while. Stone’s back flared up again following the Knights’ first game after the All-Star break at Edmonton on Feb. 8. He landed on long-term injured reserve and didn’t play for two months.

He returned April 12 with the team chasing a playoff berth, but still didn’t look right. He had one goal and one assist over his final nine games after scoring 28 points his first 28.

“It’s never easy rehabbing injuries during the season,” Stone said. “You always want to try and rush yourself back, to get back in. I think I made a couple mistakes throughout this season trying to get back too quick. I obviously wanted to at least give it a try and help this team get in, and I wasn’t able to do so.”

Stone is now looking to do whatever he can to be more available next season.

At his best, he’s a 200-foot menace that’s a threat to the opposition in all three zones. He was in the top five in the Selke Trophy voting the previous three seasons for a reason. He also finished ninth in the Hart Trophy race a year ago.

Stone’s voice was missed in the locker room as well when he wasn’t around.

“He speaks, everyone listens,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “He leads by example. He plays the game with passion. When you’re missing a player like that, it’s tough on the team.”

Stone plans to talk to doctors and players who have been through similar situations to get as many opinions as possible before charting a path forward. Getting his back right is critical if he hopes to continue to be the player he’s been for the Knights. And it’s key for the team to have its captain around and healthy if it wants to return to Stanley Cup contention.

“I don’t want to just make a rash decision and do a procedure that’s not going to help,” Stone said. “I want to make sure I’m doing something that’s going to benefit me. Not just for next year but for the five years I have left under contract, and hopefully (I) sign a couple more after that.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.