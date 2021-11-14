Golden Knights captain returns against Vancouver Canucks

The Golden Knights are getting one of their best players back for Saturday’s game at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the puck while Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) looks to pass in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are getting their captain back.

Knights right wing Mark Stone was activated off injured reserve and is in the lineup Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Stone was hurt in the second period of the team’s second game of the season against Los Angeles on Oct. 14 and hasn’t played since.

The 29-year-old started skating with the Knights again Tuesday but still missed the team’s last two games against the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild.

“He does everything for us,” right wing Reilly Smith said Saturday morning. “If he’s able to play tonight, it gives everyone a little bit of a boost.”

Stone is considered one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL. He had three assists in the Knights’ first game. He also led the team in scoring last season with 61 points in 55 games.

“When you talk about (Stone), it’s just every aspect of the game, right?” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “Special teams, five-on-five, o-zone, d-zone. To have a guy like that impact the game all over the ice, it’s really important for us.”

Stone is the first of several players the Knights have on injured reserve to return. Left wing Max Pacioretty, defenseman Zach Whitecloud and centers Nolan Patrick and Jack Eichel remain out. Center William Karlsson is not on injured reserve but hasn’t played since Oct. 29 after breaking his foot.

Defenseman Alec Martinez also will not play Saturday after being cut by Minnesota left wing Brandon Duhaime’s skate Thursday. Defenseman Ben Hutton will make his Knights debut in place of Martinez.

