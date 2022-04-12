Golden Knights captain returns in overtime loss to Canucks

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who hadn’t played since Feb. 8, was activated from long-term injured reserve but couldn’t prevent a loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo, left, and Alec Martinez celebrate Martinez's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, right, Alex Pietrangelo, back left, and Alec Martinez celebrate Martinez's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) stops Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson skates with the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) and Alex Chiasson (39) celebrate Horvat's goal, as Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) skates away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) and Alex Chiasson (39) celebrate Horvat's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, second from left, as Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (43) and Luke Schenn (2) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) and Mattias Janmark (26) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin, second from left, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, left, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov (63) and Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) collide in front of Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner reaches to make the glove save against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, left, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes, right, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27), Evgenii Dadonov (63) and William Karlsson (71) celebrate Theodore's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

For a moment in the second period, the old Mark Stone appeared, as he picked the pocket of Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes to create a scoring opportunity.

But those moments were few and far between from the Golden Knights’ captain. And it was defenseman Shea Theodore who rescued an all-important point.

Despite a late rally, the Knights stubbed their toe in the playoff race Tuesday night and lost to the Canucks 5-4 in overtime at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime, as the Knights opened a crucial three-game trip through western Canada with their second loss to the Canucks in six days.

The Knights trailed 4-2 entering the third, but Theodore continued his hot streak, scoring twice in the third period to pull even.

He fired a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle past Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko with 41.4 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. That came after his goal 5:27 into the third period cut Vancouver’s lead to 4-3.

Theodore matched his career high with 13 goals and has five in his past six games.

Stone was activated from long-term injured reserve and made his first appearance since Feb. 8, when he was shut down with a back injury.

To make room for Stone and his $9.5 million salary cap hit, the Knights placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit and forwards William Carrier and Nolan Patrick on long-term injured reserve.

Tuesday marked the first time Stone, Jack Eichel and Max Pacioretty played in the same game for the Knights.

Stone’s best chance came in the second period when he stripped Hughes in the offensive zone and had a point-blank look that was turned away by Demko. The rebound also was stopped by Demko.

Alec Martinez and Michael Amadio also had goals for the Knights.

Goalie Robin Lehner made his fourth straight start and allowed goals on three of the first 11 shots he faced, including two goals in the opening 3:16 of the second period. But he had a key stop late on Conor Garland to keep it a one-goal game.

Vancouver was led by Elias Pettersson, who scored his 26th goal and added two assists. He set up Brad Richardson’s goal on a two-on-one rush that put the Canucks ahead 4-2 in the second period.

Here’s what stood out from the game:

1. Sentimental moment

Martinez admitted in an interview with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain during the first intermission that his goal in the first period meant a little more after all he’s gone through this season.

“I might have raised my hands a little faster than I normally would have,” he said.

Martinez missed 53 games because of a facial laceration and head injury after he was kicked in the face by the skate of Minnesota’s Brandon Duhaime on Nov. 11.

He hadn’t scored since May 7 against St. Louis in the penultimate game of last season, but drove to the net and used his body to deflect Mattias Janmark’s shot past Demko and tie the score 1-1 at 16:59 of the first.

The goal helped the Knights overcome a slow start after they took two penalties in the opening 1:28 and fell behind on Bo Horvat’s early power-play goal.

Vancouver was held without a shot on goal for almost 10 minutes of game time in the first.

2. Losing the battle

The Knights were the better team at five-on-five and finished with a 60-31 advantage in shot attempts, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. But they were let down by their special teams, which remains a weakness.

Vancouver went 2-for-3 on the power play, with Vasily Podkolzin banging in his own rebound in the second period for a 2-1 advantage after Horvat’s goal in the first.

The Knights went 0-for-3 and failed to generate a shot on goal with their first two power-play opportunities. They had two chances in the third period and couldn’t cash in, which proved costly.

Since going 3-for-5 against Nashville on March 24, the Knights haven’t scored in 18 straight power plays. They are 3-for-28 in their past 10 games.

3. Costly setback

Nothing went the Knights’ way on the scoreboard, as Los Angeles won to increase its lead for third place in the Pacific Division, while Dallas and Nashville won in the wild-card chase.

The Knights are three points behind the Kings in the division with a game in hand.

Dallas leads the Knights by three points for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and has played one fewer game.

The Knights have eight games remaining and head to first-place Calgary on Thursday needing to gain ground.

