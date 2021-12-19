Golden Knights captain to miss Sunday’s game against Islanders
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was scratched from Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury.
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was scratched from Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders.
The captain is out with an upper-body injury, according to the pregame show on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
Stone led the Knights forwards with 20:26 of ice time in Friday’s 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Rangers. That was the second of back-to-back games.
Stone has 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 18 games. He missed a month with a lower-body injury after being hurt in the second game of the season.
