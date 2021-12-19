53°F
Golden Knights captain to miss Sunday’s game against Islanders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2021 - 10:55 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates against New York Rangers left wing Chris ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was scratched from Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders.

The captain is out with an upper-body injury, according to the pregame show on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Stone led the Knights forwards with 20:26 of ice time in Friday’s 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Rangers. That was the second of back-to-back games.

Stone has 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 18 games. He missed a month with a lower-body injury after being hurt in the second game of the season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

