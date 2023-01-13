Golden Knights captain week to week with upper-body injury
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left Thursday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena against the Florida Panthers in the first period and didn’t return.
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is considered week to week with an upper-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.
Stone left the Knights’ 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers in the first period Thursday and did not return. He missed 45 games last season with a back injury that required surgery in May. Cassidy, when asked if Stone reinjured his back, only labeled the injury as upper body.
Stone is the Knights’ second-leading scorer with 38 points in 43 games. He will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.
Up next
■ Who: Oilers at Golden Knights
■ When: 7 p.m. Saturday
■ Where: T-Mobile Arena
■ TV: AT&T SportsNet
■ Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
■ Line: N/A