58°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights captain week to week with upper-body injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2023 - 12:48 pm
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) attempts a shot on Florida Panthers goaltender ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) attempts a shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is considered week to week with an upper-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.

Stone left the Knights’ 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers in the first period Thursday and did not return. He missed 45 games last season with a back injury that required surgery in May. Cassidy, when asked if Stone reinjured his back, only labeled the injury as upper body.

Stone is the Knights’ second-leading scorer with 38 points in 43 games. He will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
2
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
5
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Special teams strike in Chicago
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Special teams strike in Chicago
3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ loss: Home woes continue
3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ loss: Home woes continue
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Third-period rally falls short
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Third-period rally falls short
Knights goaltender feeling better than ever after surgery
Knights goaltender feeling better than ever after surgery
Knights’ selection for NHL All-Star Weekend named
Knights’ selection for NHL All-Star Weekend named
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Happy returns push team past Penguins
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Happy returns push team past Penguins