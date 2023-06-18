Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship at Toshiba Plaza — PHOTOS
Las Vegas police say Toshiba Plaza has reached capacity and is closed to new visitors. The Golden Knights celebrated their first Stanley Cup with a parade down the Strip.
The Golden Knights are celebrating the city’s first Stanley Cup with a parade down the Strip.
Las Vegas police say Toshiba Plaza has reached capacity and is closed to new visitors. Tens of thousands of fans have joined the team on the 1-mile parade route, running from Flamingo Road and heading south toward Tropicana Avenue. The celebration will finish with a rally at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.
Toshiba Plaza has reached capacity. Thank you to all the @GoldenKnights fans celebrating responsibly on the Strip tonight.
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 18, 2023
Here’s everything you need to know about the parade:
— Everything you need to know about the Glolden Knights’ victory parade
— Road closures, bus transportation for Golden Knights’ parade
— Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup