Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship at Toshiba Plaza — PHOTOS

Las Vegas police say Toshiba Plaza has reached capacity and is closed to new visitors. The Golden Knights celebrated their first Stanley Cup with a parade down the Strip.

Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Drummers march on the Stanley Cup championship parade route on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden knights forward Jonathan Marchessault waves to the crowd wile drinking a bottle of champagne during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Marquees on the Strip near Flamingo Road celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship team Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Golden Knights fan cheers as the Stanley Cup championship parade makes its way down the Strip on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Viva Vegas cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as team owner Bill Foley, seated, look on as they celebrate with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marquees on the Strip near Flamingo Road celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship team Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Buses full of Golden Knights players make their way down the strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans cheer as the Stanley Cup championship parade makes its way down the Strip on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, and team owner Bill Foley, left, hold the Stanley Cup as they celebrate with fans during a parade to mark their team's win the Stanley Cup, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Golden Knights fans cheer at Toshiba Plaza while waiting for the Golden Knights to parade to them down Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Golden knights fan waves to players on the busses during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship busses, left, make their way to the beginning of the parade route on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Marquees on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Stanley Cup is carried down the Strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans reach for the Stanley Cup as it is passed from one float to another during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buses full of Golden Knights players make their way down the Strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knight’s players drink out of the Stanley Cup during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marquees on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights are celebrating the city’s first Stanley Cup with a parade down the Strip.

Las Vegas police say Toshiba Plaza has reached capacity and is closed to new visitors. Tens of thousands of fans have joined the team on the 1-mile parade route, running from Flamingo Road and heading south toward Tropicana Avenue. The celebration will finish with a rally at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

Toshiba Plaza has reached capacity. Thank you to all the @GoldenKnights fans celebrating responsibly on the Strip tonight. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 18, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade:

— Everything you need to know about the Glolden Knights’ victory parade

— Road closures, bus transportation for Golden Knights’ parade

— Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

— All Golden Knights coverage