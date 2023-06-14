Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
On a historic night for the team and the city, Golden Knights players celebrated on the ice at T-Mobile Arena with the Stanley Cup trophy.
The Knights thumped the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, winning the team’s first Stanley Cup.
Check out the celebration in the photo gallery above.
