Golden Knights

Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 9:41 pm
 
The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 w ...
The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights players leave the bench in celebration of their 9-3 win over the Florida Pan ...
The Golden Knights players leave the bench in celebration of their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Flo ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 w ...
The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players celebrate their victory against Florida Panthers after the Game 5 of the ...
Golden Knights players celebrate their victory against Florida Panthers after the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault hold the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Kni ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault hold the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 w ...
The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) says a prayer after their 9-3 win over the Florida Pa ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) says a prayer after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights players leave the bench in celebration of their 9-3 win over the Florida Pan ...
The Golden Knights players leave the bench in celebration of their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the F ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players, coaches and staff celebrate after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthe ...
Golden Knights players, coaches and staff celebrate after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florid ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup trophy after their victory against ...
Golden Knights players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup trophy after their victory against Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the F ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) kisses the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) kisses the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup trophy after their victory against ...
Golden Knights players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup trophy after their victory against Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrates their victory against Florida Panthers with ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrates their victory against Florida Panthers with his teammates after the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrates their victory against Florida Panthers with ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrates their victory against Florida Panthers with his teammates after the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Flo ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Flor ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Flor ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) congratulates Golden Knights goaltender Adin ...
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) congratulates Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after Golden Knights defeated Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairma ...
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairman, CEO and Governor Bill Foley looks on after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

On a historic night for the team and the city, Golden Knights players celebrated on the ice at T-Mobile Arena with the Stanley Cup trophy.

The Knights thumped the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, winning the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Check out the celebration in the photo gallery above.

