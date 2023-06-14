Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS

On a historic night for the team and the city, Golden Knights players celebrated on the ice at T-Mobile Arena with the Stanley Cup trophy.

The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights players leave the bench in celebration of their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate their victory against Florida Panthers after the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault hold the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) says a prayer after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights players leave the bench in celebration of their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players, coaches and staff celebrate after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup trophy after their victory against Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) kisses the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup trophy after their victory against Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrates their victory against Florida Panthers with his teammates after the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrates their victory against Florida Panthers with his teammates after the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) congratulates Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after Golden Knights defeated Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairman, CEO and Governor Bill Foley looks on after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Knights thumped the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, winning the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Check out the celebration in the photo gallery above.

