Golden Knights center Cody Eakin week to week with upper-body injury

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin is week to week with an upper-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant announced Sunday.

Eakin left in the third period of Friday’s 2-1 shootout victory over Arizona when he absorbed an illegal hit to the head. Brad Richardson was assessed a two-minute minor penalty on the play but did not receive any supplemental discipline from the league.

Nicolas Roy was recalled Saturday from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and will be in the lineup Monday when the Knights face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

