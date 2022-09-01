106°F
Golden Knights center cuts off iconic locks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 6:16 pm
 
Golden Knight center William Karlsson cut off his iconic gold locks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 ...
Golden Knight center William Karlsson cut off his iconic gold locks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (@kyytang/Instagram)

Baby Thor no more.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson said goodbye to his luscious, golden locks on Wednesday.

Karlsson’s new hairdo was debuted in a video posted by his wife, Emily, and his hairdresser. The video also features music from “Thor: Ragnarok,” the Marvel film where Thor’s iconic golden locks are shaved off by a Stan Lee cameo.

In April, Karlsson placed second in the league for best hair behind former teammate Cody Eakin in the NHL Players’ Association’s annual player poll.

The Knights are gearing up for training camp next month. Rookie camp opens Sept. 14. Main camp opens the following week on Sept. 21.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

