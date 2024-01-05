50°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights center named to All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 6:07 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shuffles the puck down the ice during a game against the ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shuffles the puck down the ice during a game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jack Eichel is headed to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time as a Golden Knight.

One player from each team was named among the first 32 players announced Thursday. The remaining 12 spots will be filled through fan voting.

It’s the fourth appearance overall for Eichel and first since 2020, when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

Eichel, the team’s leading scorer, has 16 goals and 24 assists in 38 games this season. He also leads the league with 46 takeaways, emerging as one of the league’s best two-way centers in coach Bruce Cassidy’s system.

The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 3 in Toronto, with festivities set to begin on Feb. 1 and the skills competition Feb. 2.

Four captains will draft the four teams that will compete in the All-Star Game.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

