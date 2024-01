Golden Knights center Jack Eichel underwent surgery for a lower-body injury Tuesday, the team announced.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Eichel, who leads the team in scoring with 44 points in 42 games, is listed as week to week.

