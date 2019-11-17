Golden Knights center William Karlsson helps rout Calgary Flames

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is off to an outstanding start to his first season since signing an eight-year contract with the team worth $5.9 million annually.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) defends as Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates toward the goal before scoring the final goal of the game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-0. Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes the goal before he scores the first goal of the game of their NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-0. Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Moments from the Golden Knights’ 6-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday brought back memories of the team’s inaugural season.

The Knights were fast in transition. They were fearsome on the forecheck.

And center William Karlsson led the way.

Karlsson turned in another impressive performance against the Flames, recording two goals and an assist. It continued an impressive run for the 26-year-old in his first season since signing an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $5.9 million.

He leads the team with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and is tied for the Knights’ lead in plus-minus with right wing Reilly Smith (plus-7). He has three straight multipoint games since coach Gerard Gallant moved left wing Max Pacioretty to his and Smith’s line.

“I don’t know exactly how to explain chemistry but it’s there right now,” Karlsson said. “We’ll just try to use it as much as possible.”

Make that 75 goals for @WKarlsson71 with the @GoldenKnights, now tied for the eighth-most by a player through a modern-era franchise’s first 200 all-time regular-season games. #NHLStats https://t.co/dc1iFapJLd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 18, 2019

Karlsson’s chemistry with Pacioretty was on full display Sunday because the two scored on a pair of 2-on-1s. Karlsson shot and scored on the first, which came 10:44 into the first period. He received a hard backhand from defenseman Nate Schmidt in the defensive zone in the third period to start the second, and quickly got the puck up the ice to Pacioretty.

His new linemate scored to put the Knights up 3-0 with 11:47 remaining.

“That was a very nice pass to me and I really just gave it to (Pacioretty) and he finished it off,” Karlsson said.

Premiere day

The Knights screened the documentary “Valiant,” which covers their inaugural season, at T-Mobile Arena before playing the Flames.

The 90-minute film played two and a half hours before the game to help get fans to the rink early ahead of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon.

The movie will be available to watch Dec. 13 on various streaming services, including Google Play, Amazon and iTunes.

“I think the players loved it, from what I heard,” Gallant said. “I heard it was outstanding. I know our fans loved it a lot.”

Pirri, Roy sent down

Knights left wing Brandon Pirri cleared waivers Sunday and was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Pirri, 28, was placed on waivers Saturday by the Knights after he recorded no goals and one assist in 11 games. That gave the other 30 NHL teams a chance to claim him and his two-year contract worth $775,000 annually, but none did.

In addition, the Knights also sent center rookie center Nicolas Roy to the Wolves. Roy was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

