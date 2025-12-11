65°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights change radio home in midseason

Dan D'Uva and his Golden Knights radio crew will move their broadcasts from KKGK-FM to KFLG-FM ...
Dan D'Uva and his Golden Knights radio crew will move their broadcasts from KKGK-FM to KFLG-FM beginning Dec. 18. (Syracuse Crunch)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2025 - 10:46 am
 
Updated December 11, 2025 - 10:51 am

The Golden Knights will have a new radio home starting next week.

The team’s radio broadcast will move to KFLG-FM (94.7) beginning Dec. 18, it was announced Thursday.

KKGK 98.9 FM, the Knights’ radio home since their inaugural season, will now belong to HANK FM country music, which was the previous home to 94.7.

“The transition to 94.7 FM is expected to bring increased signal strength, offering fans an upgraded and more reliable listening experience,” the team said in a statement. “The broadcast will now include an HD signal, expanding coverage throughout the Las Vegas Valley and giving listeners more ways to access Golden Knights programming.”

Fans can also find the broadcast on KOMP-FM (92.3 HD2).

On-air personalities will remain the same with Dan D’Uva and Gary Lawless calling the games, Ryan Wallis and Daren Millard hosting the Insider Show, and Wallis leading coverage during pregame, intermission and postgame.

The broadcast will remain unchanged on KKGK-AM (1340).

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

