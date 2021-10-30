78°F
Golden Knights claim center off waivers from Maple Leafs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2021 - 11:32 am
 
Updated October 30, 2021 - 12:35 pm
Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio (10) plays against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL hoc ...
Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio (10) plays against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Golden Knights made an addition to their injury-ravaged forward group Saturday.

The Knights claimed center Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs and placed center Nolan Patrick on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Patrick has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Amadio, 25, played three games for Toronto this season and didn’t score a point. He has 40 points in 176 career NHL games. He counts $750,000 against the cap and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

Amadio’s addition comes as the Knights are dealing with numerous injuries up front. Patrick is the team’s fourth forward on injured reserve, along with captain Mark Stone, left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Alex Tuch. Stone did skate on his own after the Knights’ morning skate Friday.

The team also could use Amadio for more than depth. He knows plenty about its next opponent. The Knights play the Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

