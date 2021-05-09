76°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights clinch home ice in first round with win over Blues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2021 - 9:42 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), get ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), gets his helmet knocked off by St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) dive for the puck during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) is slammed against the glass by St. Louis Blue ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) is slammed against the glass by St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal with goaltender Marc-A ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal with his team during t ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal with his team during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile A ...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), get ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), gets his helmet knocked off by St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot from St. Louis Blues left ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot from St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing A ...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) looks on as his teammate left wing David Perron (57 ...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) looks on as his teammate left wing David Perron (57) goes for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) looks on as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Peyton ...
St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) looks on as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Peyton Krebs (18) leaves the ice after taking a hit to the face during the second period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Z ...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Reilly Smith scored three times, and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Knights also moved into a tie with Carolina for the most points in the NHL with 80 after sweeping their back-to-back with St. Louis. They have two games remaining, and the Hurricanes have one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

