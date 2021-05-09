Golden Knights clinch home ice in first round with win over Blues
Reilly Smith scored three times, and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The Knights also moved into a tie with Carolina for the most points in the NHL with 80 after sweeping their back-to-back with St. Louis. They have two games remaining, and the Hurricanes have one.
