Golden Knights clinch home ice in first round with win over Blues

Reilly Smith scored three times, and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Knights also moved into a tie with Carolina for the most points in the NHL with 80 after sweeping their back-to-back with St. Louis. They have two games remaining, and the Hurricanes have one.

