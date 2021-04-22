Golden Knights clinch playoff berth with win over Sharks
Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and two assists, and the Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday to clinch their fourth consecutive playoff berth.
Forwards Mark Stone, Alex Tuch and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Knights, who won their eighth straight. They are 7-0-0 against the Sharks this season.
