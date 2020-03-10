Golden Knights close kids zone at practice

The Golden Knights are temporarily closing “Chance’s Kid Zone” at the team’s practices as a response to the coronavirus, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brian Waldschmidt with his sons Caleb, 11, left, and Jayden, 12, of Las Vegas, wait in line to enter the kids zone during a Vegas Golden Knights practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Kids Zone is an area where players routinely stop to sign items for children near the team’s bench after practices. The move comes shortly after the Knights closed its locker room to the media.

