Golden Knights close kids zone at practice
The Golden Knights are temporarily closing “Chance’s Kid Zone” at the team’s practices as a response to the coronavirus, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights are temporarily closing “Chance’s Kid Zone” at the team’s practices as a response to the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.
The Kids Zone is an area where players routinely stop to sign items for children near the team’s bench after practices. The move comes shortly after the Knights closed its locker room to the media.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.