Golden Knights close to acquiring defenseman Alec Martinez

The Golden Knights are close to acquiring defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings, a move that would bolster the team’s blue line depth.

Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez (27) during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A source confirmed the teams were close to a deal and that it was expected to become official Wednesday, at the earliest.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported the Knights are expected to part with two second-round picks to acquire Martinez. The team has two second-round picks in the 2020 draft and three in the 2021 draft.

If this deal gets done, I would expect the likely return to be two second-round picks. Martinez, BTW, has one year left on his contract beyond this season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

Martinez, 32, is a steady defenseman who has won two Stanley Cups with the Kings. He has one goal and eight points in 41 games and is under contract through the 2020-21 season with a $4 million cap hit.

The Knights have three defensemen — Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden and Jon Merrill — set to become unrestricted free agents.

Los Angeles (21-33-5) is last in the Western Conference and has traded goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Tyler Toffoli recently.

