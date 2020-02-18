63°F
Golden Knights close to acquiring defenseman Alec Martinez

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

The Golden Knights are on the verge of boosting their blue line with the addition of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez.

A source confirmed the teams were close to a deal and that it was expected to become official Wednesday, at the earliest.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported the Knights are expected to part with two second-round picks to acquire Martinez. The team has two second-round picks in the 2020 draft and three in the 2021 draft.

Martinez, 32, is a steady defenseman who has won two Stanley Cups with the Kings. He has one goal and eight points in 41 games and is under contract through the 2020-21 season with a $4 million cap hit.

The Knights have three defensemen — Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden and Jon Merrill — set to become unrestricted free agents.

Los Angeles (21-33-5) is last in the Western Conference and has traded goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Tyler Toffoli recently.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

