49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights coach, another player enter COVID-19 protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2021 - 10:20 am
 
Updated December 27, 2021 - 3:45 pm
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer looks on during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hock ...
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer looks on during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey gam ...
Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights emerged from the holiday break less healthy than when it started.

Not only did the team announce Monday that coach Pete DeBoer and center Brett Howden entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, but first-line wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each are game-time decisions Tuesday at Los Angeles with lingering injuries, as is goaltender Robin Lehner.

“I think everybody’s dealing with a little bit of adversity around the National Hockey League right now, so we touched on that in our meeting,” assistant coach Steve Spott said. “But saying that, I think the practice pace was good. The guys are genuinely excited to be back and to play. This is where they’re most comfortable.”

The Knights have been off since losing to Tampa Bay on Dec. 21, as the league started its holiday break early because of numerous COVID-related postponements.

The game against Los Angeles scheduled for last Thursday and Monday’s game against Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena both were postponed.

DeBoer and Howden joined defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and winger Evgenii Dadonov in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Spott is expected to be in charge behind the bench Tuesday against Los Angeles if DeBoer is unavailable. Spott said he and assistant Ryan Craig will work with the forwards. Assistant Ryan McGill will continue to change the defense.

Dealing with COVID-19, “I think that’s going to be the new normal, unfortunately, for the entire league,” Spott said. “It’s going to be coming in each day and as much as you have a plan, you got to be prepared for the unexpected. That’s what we’re dealing with right now. That’s the state of our game, that’s the state of society.

“We just have to make sure we’re prepared as much as we can be and then read and react as we go here. I think we all agree this isn’t going away anytime soon.”

Neither Pacioretty nor Stone practiced Monday at City National Arena and were dealing with “bumps and bruises” that were not related to COVID-19, according to Spott.

Stone had two goals in the loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 21 before he left with 12:59 remaining in the second period and didn’t return because of an undisclosed injury. Following the game, DeBoer indicated Stone may have aggravated the upper-body injury that kept him out of the game at the New York Islanders on Dec. 19.

Pacioretty has 12 goals, and his 21 points are the most in franchise history through 15 games, according to NHL public relations. But he missed more than a month with a lower-body fracture and is battling through another injury.

Meanwhile, Lehner missed the game against the Lightning prior to the holiday break because of a lower-body injury and remains sidelined even after a week’s rest.

Defenseman Nic Hague, who also was sidelined for the Tampa Bay game last week with an undisclosed injury, returned to practice and is expected to be in the lineup, according to Spott.

Goalie Logan Thompson was recalled to the newly formed taxi squad along with forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg and defenseman Daniil Miromanov.

“I think any break is good,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “Whether it came at a good time, it’s obviously come at a time when a lot of things are going on. It was good. You take it to your advantage and make sure you rest, get a little break and ready to get back at it.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Storm may make Sierra Nevada travel difficult for days
Storm may make Sierra Nevada travel difficult for days
2
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
3
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
4
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
He was naked and running away when police shot him. Metro now owes him $525K.
5
Man arrested after police find human remains in bed of truck
Man arrested after police find human remains in bed of truck
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
The large video screen on the east side displays the message that the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will ...
Las Vegas 2021 sports at a glance
By / RJ

While the Raiders’ tumultuous year dominated the news in Las Vegas, they were far from the only major story on the local sports scene.

Golden Knights fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesda ...
NHL All-Star Weekend still planned for Las Vegas
By / RJ

NHL All-Star Weekend, which features a skills competition and three-on-three tournament, will take place despite the decision to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of ...
NHL, NHLPA agree to pull out of 2022 Winter Olympics
By / RJ

Numerous Golden Knights probably would have played in the Olympics. Coach Pete DeBoer was on Canada’s staff, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo already was selected to its roster.