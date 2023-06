Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy and GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media ahead of the Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy and GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media Friday ahead of the Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Florida Panthers.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks during a press conference after an NHL preseason hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Knights will host Florida in Game 1 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.