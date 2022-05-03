Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer: ‘I want to be back’

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer sounded as if he would again be behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, left, and players look up to view a replay of a Winnipeg Jets goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Tuesday he is hopeful of returning for a fourth season with the team.

“I’ve got a contract for next year,” he said at the team’s season wrapup news conference. “I want to be back. I’m excited about the future of this team, and I want to coach it again.”

DeBoer, who acknowledged he and the rest of the team will be evaluated, is 98-50-12 since being hired since Jan. 15, 2020. The Knights’ .650 points percentage in that time is the eighth-best in the NHL. He led the Knights to the NHL semifinals in 2020 and 2021, but injuries, poor play and inconsistency in net kept the club out of the 2022 postseason. It is the first time in franchise history the Knights missed the playoffs.

DeBoer, 53, is one of 28 coaches in NHL history with 500 wins and one of 31 with 1,000 games. He’s helped the Knights’ five-on-five play but has a more spotty record on special teams. The team is seventh in expected and actual goals share at five-on-five during his tenure. Their penalty kill is 16th, and their power play is 21st despite a bevy of highly-paid talent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

