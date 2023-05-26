86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights coach, players address media ahead of Game 5

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2023 - 11:58 am
 
Updated May 26, 2023 - 12:28 pm
The Golden Knights rally around right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored during th ...
The Golden Knights rally around right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After missing a chance to sweep the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Final, the Golden Knights return to Las Vegas to prepare for Game 5 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and players Adin Hill and Alec Martinez addressed the media at City National Arena.

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released
A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released
3
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
4
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
5
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
By / RJ

The Stanley Cup Final will start either Wednesday or June 3 at the site of the Western Conference Final winner, the NHL announced Thursday.

 
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
By / RJ

The Dallas Stars president and CEO issued an apology on behalf of the team’s fans Wednesday to the Golden Knights and the NHL for their behavior in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

More stories
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 3
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 3
How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3
How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 3
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL