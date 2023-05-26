Golden Knights coach, players address media ahead of Game 5
After missing a chance to sweep the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Final, the Golden Knights return to Las Vegas to prepare for Game 5 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Coach Bruce Cassidy and players Adin Hill and Alec Martinez addressed the media at City National Arena.