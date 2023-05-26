Golden Knights coach, players address media ahead of Game 5

After missing a chance to sweep the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Final, the Golden Knights return to Las Vegas to prepare for Game 5 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

After missing a chance to sweep the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Final, the Golden Knights return to Las Vegas to prepare for Game 5 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Golden Knights rally around right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coach Bruce Cassidy and players Adin Hill and Alec Martinez addressed the media at City National Arena.