Golden Knights’ Cody Glass won’t play Tuesday due to upper-body injury

Golden Knights rookie center Cody Glass won’t play Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury he suffered Sunday against the New York Rangers, coach Gerard Gallant said Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) crouches in pain during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Glass was injured in the second period Sunday against the New York Rangers after receiving an elbow to the back of the head from left wing Brendan Lemieux. Gallant didn’t have a further update on Glass’ status because the center did not come to the team’s facility, City National Arena, on Monday morning.

Lemieux was fined $2,000 for the play Monday. Left wing William Carrier fought Lemieux in the third period in retaliation for the hit. Stone and Gallant expressed displeasure with the play after the game.

Glass, 20, has had an up-and-down first season in the NHL. He appeared to be hitting his stride in recent games, however, after moving back to his natural center position after center Cody Eakin sustained an upper-body injury.

