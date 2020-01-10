Golden Knights collapse early in loss to last-place Kings
The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the final 6:20 of the first period and couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the final 6:20 of the first period and couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss to the last-place Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Pacioretty had his team-leading 20th goal, and Reilly Smith also scored in the second period for the Knights, who lost their second straight after winning the first four games on their homestand.
Malcolm Subban made his first start since Dec. 27 and finished with 18 saves.
Defensemen Alec Martinez and Ben Hutton beat Subban with slap shots from long range to put the Kings ahead 2-0 in the first period.
Tyler Toffoli gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead at 18:44, and Adrian Kempe poked in a rebound with 1.7 seconds remaining in the first for a 4-0 advantage.
Kempe added his second goal with 7.4 seconds left in the third when he surprised Subban with a shot off a faceoff.
Goalie Jack Campbell started on his 28th birthday and made 43 stops for the Kings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.