Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche Game 2 recap

The Colorado Avalanche took a 3-2 NHL playoff series lead with an overtime victory over the Golden Knights on Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche players congratulate Mikko Rantanen after his overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is congratulated by Devon Toews (7) after scoring the in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Series schedule

Game 1 — Avalanche 7, Knights 1

Game 2 — Avalanche 3, Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3 — 7 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 4 — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 5 — TBD June 8, Ball Arena, TBD*

Game 6 — TBD June 10, T-Mobile Arena, TBD*

Game 7 — TBD June 12, Ball Arena, TBD*

*If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights defenseman Shea Theodore — He got an assist on both the Knights’ goals, matching his point total for the entire first round.

2. Colorado right wing Mikko Rantanen — He scored the game-winner on his fifth shot on goal of the game. He played 25:05 in the game, second-most among Avalanche forwards.

1. Colorado goaltender Philipp Grubauer — He showed exactly why he was named a Vezina Trophy finalist. He made 39 saves, including 31 in the second and third periods. He kept his team afloat when it could have drowned.

Key play

Reilly Smith’s penalty in overtime.

The Knights had a good first shift in overtime and forced the Avalanche to ice the puck. That gave them an offensive-zone draw against five tired skaters.

Instead of taking advantage, the Knights were left short-handed for the sixth time after Smith was called for slashing Rantanen. Coach Pete DeBoer said it was a “soft” call and that Colorado was embellishing plays all game looking for penalties.

Key stat

2-0 — The Knights have never been down 2-0 in a playoff series until Wednesday’s loss. Teams that win the first two games of a playoff series at home have won 89 percent of the time, according to Hockey-Reference.com.

Knights quotable

“I thought we played well. Took over the game as it went on. It stings no matter what. Good news is we lost two here, but we go home to 18,000 fans and take care of home ice, come back here for Game 5 tied up.” — Knights captain Mark Stone.

Avs quotable

“He was unbelievable. We’re not getting to that point in the game if he wasn’t in net. We didn’t have our best night in front of him, but he made some huge saves for us.” — Colorado left wing Brandon Saad, on Grubauer