Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche Game 4 recap

The Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty were the Review-Journal’s three stars of the game in a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a hat trick in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate goal by Jonathan Marchessault during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Series schedule

Game 1 — Avalanche 7, Knights 1

Game 2 — Avalanche 3, Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3 — Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4 —Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5 — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Denver, NBCSN

Game 6 — TBD Thursday, T-Mobile Arena

Game 7 — TBD Saturday, Denver*

* – If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights left wing Max Pacioretty — He scored the winning goal in the second period to give him a five-game point streak since returning from injury. Only three Knights players have longer playoff point streaks.

2. Knights center William Karlsson — He recorded three assists for the second three-point game of his playoff career. His first was in Game 1 of the second round in the Knights’ inaugural season against the San Jose Sharks.

1. Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault — He had the third playoff hat trick in Knights history and his first in the postseason. He also has three regular-season hat tricks. Two of them are with the Knights.

Key play

Marchessault’s first goal.

The Knights were applying pressure early, but trailed 1-0 after a goal from Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad. Marchessault then tied the score on a zany play, and the Knights never looked back.

Colorado defenseman Patrik Nemeth gave the puck away to Reilly Smith in front of his net, and Smith hit the post. Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer and Nemeth reacted as if the puck went in, giving Karlsson time to recover it and fire it toward Marchessault for a crazy goal.

Key stat

13 — That’s how many games the Avalanche had gone without facing a multigoal deficit before Sunday — their final six regular-season games and first seven playoff games.

Knights quotable

“They’ve stuck with it, and they’ve gotten hot at the right time. They look unstoppable right now.” — Knights coach Pete DeBoer, on Karlsson’s line with Marchessault and Smith.

Avs quotable

“It’s a 2-2 series. Best of three now. We know we have a long road ahead of us, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.” — Saad.