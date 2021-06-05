Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche recap

The Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in Game 3 of their NHL playoff series at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by left wing Max Pacioretty (67) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Series schedule

Game 1 — Avalanche 7, Knights 1

Game 2 — Avalanche 3, Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3 — Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4 — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 5 — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Denver, NBCSN

Game 6 — TBD Thursday, T-Mobile Arena*

Game 7 — TBD June 12, Denver*

* – If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights center William Karlsson — He scored his second goal of the series, and it was a thing of beauty. He kicked a rebound to his stick in front of the net and tucked the puck in.

2. Knights left wing Max Pacioretty — He scored his second goal of the playoffs to put his team in front with 4:33 remaining. He has two goals and two assists in four playoff games.

1. Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault — He has two goals in the postseason, and both were sorely needed. He answered the Minnesota Wild’s opening tally in Game 2 of the first round and tied Game 3 against Colorado with 5:18 left.

Key play

Marchessault’s goal.

The Knights were desperately pushing to tie the game after right wing Mikko Rantanen put Colorado ahead 2-1 with 14:56 to play. It seemed as if nothing was going to get past goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

That included a Marchessault chance when he couldn’t get a shot on Grubauer in front. But he spun and fired from behind the goal line to bank the puck off Grubauer’s back and score an equalizer.

The Knights took the lead 45 seconds later.

Key stat

17,504 — The announced attendance at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the first full-capacity crowd in the NHL this season. The fans were loud and noticeable throughout the game, but especially when the Knights made their comeback push in the third period.

Knights quotable

“A huge goal. Time will tell how much huge it’s going to be.” — Karlsson, on Marchessault’s goal.

Avs quotable

“The easy answer is for five periods straight they’ve been far more competitive than we have. To dissect the game any more than that is a waste of time.” — Colorado coach Jared Bednar.