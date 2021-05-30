Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche series schedule released
Check out all the dates and times for the Golden Knights’ second-round matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.
The NHL released the full schedule of the Golden Knights’ second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 2 will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of the best-of-seven series will move on to the NHL semifinals.
Game 1 will be shown on KSNV-3. Games 2, 3 and 4 will be on NBCSN.
The full schedule can be found below:
Game 1 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Ball Arena, KSNV-3
Game 2 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ball Arena, NBCSN
Game 3 — 7 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN
Game 4 — 5:30 p.m. June 6, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN
Game 5 — TBD June 8, Ball Arena, TBD*
Game 6 — TBD June 10, T-Mobile Arena, TBD*
Game 7 — TBD June 12, Ball Arena, TBD*
*If necessary
