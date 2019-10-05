69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights complete 2-game sweep of Sharks with 5-1 win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2019 - 10:13 pm
 

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Nosek had two goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 victory over San Jose on Friday at SAP Center.

Fleury, who was making his 800th career NHL appearance, lost his shutout bid with 5:55 remaining when Barclay Goodrow flipped in a rebound.

William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb also scored for the Knights, who chased Sharks goaltender Martin Jones after two periods. Mark Stone added two assists.

San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson, who missed Wednesday’s opener after the birth of his daughter, returned to the Sharks lineup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a shutout victory with goaltender Malcolm S ...
NHL betting odds for 2019-20 season
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are the 7-1 second choice to win the Stanley Cup, one of four teams with a point total of more than 100 and the favorite to win the Pacific Division.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) takes a shot on San Jose Sharks goaltender Ma ...
Another slow start dooms Martin Jones, Sharks
By / RJ

The San Jose goaltender surrendered a goal on the first shot he saw in the season for the fourth time in five years in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

 
Golden Knights’ Cody Glass has dream NHL debut
By / RJ

The 20-year-old center one-timed a pass from left wing Max Pacioretty past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones 2:12 into the second period in the Knights’ 4-1 victory.