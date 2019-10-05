Golden Knights complete 2-game sweep of Sharks with 5-1 win

Tomas Nosek had two goals and one assist as Vegas defeated San Jose for the second time in three days. Brayden McNabb, Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier also scored.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot from the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek, second from right, celebrates with Mark Stone (61) and Nick Holden (22) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

San Jose Sharks' Lean Bergmann, left, moves the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri (73) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Nosek had two goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 victory over San Jose on Friday at SAP Center.

Fleury, who was making his 800th career NHL appearance, lost his shutout bid with 5:55 remaining when Barclay Goodrow flipped in a rebound.

William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb also scored for the Knights, who chased Sharks goaltender Martin Jones after two periods. Mark Stone added two assists.

San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson, who missed Wednesday’s opener after the birth of his daughter, returned to the Sharks lineup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

