Golden Knights could get goalie back for game against Maple Leafs

Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi (50) drives his stick into Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hi ...
Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi (50) drives his stick into Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after he stops his shot attempt during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2026 - 5:10 pm
 

Goaltender Adin Hill could return to the starter’s crease for the Vegas Golden Knights when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday.

Hill, who has not played since suffering a lower-body injury Oct. 20 against the Carolina Hurricanes, has skated the past two weeks and was one of the two goalies taking part in practice Tuesday.

Hill will travel with the team for Wednesday’s game at the Los Angeles Kings but will not dress. Rookie goalie Carl Lindbom is expected to back up Akira Schmid for the first leg of the back-to-back.

The 29-year-old Hill is 1-0-2 in five starts with a 2.73 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in the first season of a six-year, $37.5 million extension he signed in March.

The Knights will also go a second straight game without left wing Brandon Saad (lower body) and center Brett Howden (upper body). They missed the 7-2 win in San Jose on Sunday and remain day to day.

Cassidy said Saad’s injury is taking longer to mend than they expected. Howden aggravated a previous ailment. He missed two weeks with a lower-body injury in October.

Center William Karlsson is still week to week with a lower-body injury that has kept the 33-year-old out since Nov. 8.

Cassidy said Karlsson suffered a setback and that progress was not where they hoped.

When asked if Karlsson had surgery, Cassidy said, “I’m not sure what’ll happen with him.”

Defenseman Brayden McNabb (upper body) and goaltender Carter Hart (lower body) remain week to week.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

