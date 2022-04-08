Golden Knights could get key forward back against Coyotes

The Golden Knights lineup could get a major shot in their arm before the team’s final 10 games of the regular season.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring a goal in overtime to defeat the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights could get one of their top goal scorers back for Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Left wing Max Pacioretty practiced with the team Friday in a blue third-line jersey. He skated with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mattias Janmark.

Pacioretty, who has 15 goals and 14 assists this season, hasn’t played since March 11 with an undisclosed injury. He appeared set to return March 24 against the Nashville Predators, but had a setback.

DeBoer said Pacioretty will be a game-time decision against the Coyotes.

