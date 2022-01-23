Golden Knights could get key players back on road trip

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights have a chance to get some key players back in their lineup during their-four game road trip that starts Monday against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Sunday goaltenders Laurent Brossoit (upper-body injury) and Logan Thompson (COVID-19 protocol) practiced with the team. Brossoit has missed the last six games, and Thompson has been out the last two. Goaltender Robin Lehner has made five straight starts as a result.

Getting one or both goaltenders healthy is crucial for the Knights. After playing Washington, they have another game Tuesday in Carolina.

DeBoer also said defenseman Alec Martinez, who hasn’t played since Nov. 11 because of a facial laceration, upper-body injury and time in the COVID-19 protocol, practiced Sunday. He is considered day to day.

Left wing Max Pacioretty, who hasn’t played since Dec. 28 after undergoing wrist surgery, skated on his own. DeBoer said he was “hopeful” Pacioretty will play at some point on the trip.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who missed Thursday’s win against the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury, traveled with the Knights but did not skate Sunday. He is considered day to day as well. Captain Mark Stone (COVID-19 protocol) did not travel with the team for the beginning of the trip.

