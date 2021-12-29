Golden Knights could get members back from COVID protocol soon

The Golden Knights have four team members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol as of Wednesday, but they could get them back sooner than expected.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots on goal past Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights could get team members who are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol back sooner than expected.

The league and players association announced changes to the protocol Wednesday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended isolation and quarantine period. Players and staff can now return after five days instead of 10 if they meet certain conditions.

That means defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wing Evgenii Dadonov, who entered the COVID-19 protocol Dec. 21, could be available for the Knights’ next game Friday. And coach Pete DeBoer and center Brett Howden, who went in Monday, could be back this week.

The updated protocol states players and staff who test positive must isolate for five days. They must continue isolating if they have a fever, but if they have no symptoms or their symptoms are gone after five days, they can return to practices or games if they test negative and are cleared by the team physician.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.